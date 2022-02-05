Brokerages Set INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Target Price at $79.57

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 151,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,520,739. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,620. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $774.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.79%.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

