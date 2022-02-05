Brokerages Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target at $24.07

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDRVF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of EDRVF remained flat at $$20.82 during trading hours on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

