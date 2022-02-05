Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Target Price at $7.96

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €7.00 ($7.87) to €10.00 ($11.24) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerzbank from €8.90 ($10.00) to €9.10 ($10.22) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CRZBY opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Commerzbank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 350,566 shares in the last quarter.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

