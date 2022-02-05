Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 2,195

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,176.88 ($29.27).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.89) to GBX 2,040 ($27.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($27.56) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.25) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON:BRBY traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,870.50 ($25.15). The stock had a trading volume of 858,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,063. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,807.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,886.96. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,689.50 ($22.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($30.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($24.86) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($447.46).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

