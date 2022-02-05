Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) PT at $180.80

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

