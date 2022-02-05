Brokerages Expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VEON’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VEON will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VEON.

VEON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VEON by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of VEON by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 829,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 189,436 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of VEON by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 63,176 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. VEON has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

