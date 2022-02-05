Brokerages Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post $389.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.11 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $319.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,053.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 894.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 952.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,947,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

