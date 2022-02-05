Brokerages Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,968. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

