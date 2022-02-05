Brokerages Expect Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s earnings. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,853 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,401 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at about $18,389,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 208.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.