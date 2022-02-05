Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $5.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $5.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $21.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,856,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.25. 1,881,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,580. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $111.77 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

