Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce $30.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $126.65 million, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $127.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

