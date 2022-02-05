Brokerages Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CCCS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,716. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

