Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

WRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.21 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

