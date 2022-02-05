Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

OHI stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,042,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

