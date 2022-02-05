Brokerages Anticipate Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mandiant posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Mandiant’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNDT. Barclays reduced their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNDT stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,406. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

