Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.68 Million

Brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce sales of $32.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.30 million. CEVA reported sales of $28.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $121.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $136.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

CEVA stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. CEVA has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.31 million, a PE ratio of -281.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in CEVA by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

