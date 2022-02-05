Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. 15,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

