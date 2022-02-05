Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.95 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

