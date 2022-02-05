Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BRX opened at $24.95 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.