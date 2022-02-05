BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,526 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Chewy stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,464.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

