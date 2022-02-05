Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $44.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

