Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Brinker International stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

