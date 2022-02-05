Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 933,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,177,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $4,514,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

