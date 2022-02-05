BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 344.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBIO opened at $9.99 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

