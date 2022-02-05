Bridge Mutual (BMI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $130,360.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $130,360.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.47 or 0.07194962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.54 or 0.99912454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052701 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

