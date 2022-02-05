Brett A. Reber Sells 340 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 340 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $11,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $32.78 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQBK shares. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.