Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Issues Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.
NYSE BYD traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $63.42. 2,079,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
