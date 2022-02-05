Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 118.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 66.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 222,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 88,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

