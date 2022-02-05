Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAH. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after acquiring an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after purchasing an additional 399,748 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,896,000 after purchasing an additional 253,023 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

