Boosted Finance Price Reaches $1.65 on Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 26% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $98,811.26 and approximately $1,612.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.47 or 0.07217132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.84 or 0.99930274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006490 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

