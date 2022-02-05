BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.10

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €57.10 ($64.16) and traded as high as €64.18 ($72.11). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €63.64 ($71.51), with a volume of 4,685,476 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($73.37) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.04 ($76.45).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €60.88 and a 200-day moving average of €57.10.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.