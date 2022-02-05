BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $780.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $729.05.
REGN traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $622.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
