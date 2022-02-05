BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $780.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $729.05.

REGN traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $622.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

