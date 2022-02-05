BMO Capital Markets Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $180.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $224.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

