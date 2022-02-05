BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$53.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DND has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.80.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$28.87 and a one year high of C$53.13.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

