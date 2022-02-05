BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.
Shares of MQT stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.17.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.