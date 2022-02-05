BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of MQT stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.