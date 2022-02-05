BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $90,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Morphic by 43.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

MORF opened at $40.85 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

