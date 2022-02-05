BlackRock Inc. Purchases 414,180 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pulmonx worth $98,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 621,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pulmonx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pulmonx by 43.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,659 shares of company stock worth $3,121,514. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

