BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.44% of BlackRock worth $559,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $809.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $878.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $895.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

