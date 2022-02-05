BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zogenix worth $88,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Zogenix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $486,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

