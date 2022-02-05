BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.29

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.29 and last traded at C$9.31, with a volume of 2284685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.79.

A number of research firms have commented on BB. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.33.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.43.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.