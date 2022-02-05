Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $95.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 79,640 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Black Knight by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.