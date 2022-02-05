Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $24,319.48 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,895,911 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

