Biswap (BSW) Market Cap Reaches $127.24 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Biswap has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $127.24 million and $10.98 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.17 or 0.07226109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,435.42 or 0.99933141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.