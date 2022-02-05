Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.22

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.22 and traded as high as C$7.15. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.93, with a volume of 1,995,351 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

