BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $294.00 to $284.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.80.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $176.57 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.86.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $47,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

