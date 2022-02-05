BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 276.63, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

