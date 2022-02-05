Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $14.25-$16.00 EPS.

BIIB stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.53. 1,265,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.75. Biogen has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.92.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

