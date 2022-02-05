Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

BYLOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF remained flat at $$20.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

