Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Price Down 5% Following Weak Earnings

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $60.24 and last traded at $60.31. 21,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 791,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.
The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
