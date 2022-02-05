Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Price Down 5% Following Weak Earnings

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $60.24 and last traded at $60.31. 21,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 791,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

