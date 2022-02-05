Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

