BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

BRBR traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 759,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $910.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

